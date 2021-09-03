U.S. EPA responds to report of oil spill after Ida by activating special aircraft By Reuters

Home Business U.S. EPA responds to report of oil spill after Ida by activating...

(Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment was dispatched from Texas to Louisiana to fly over an area hard hit by hurricane Ida, including a Phillips 66 (NYSE:) refinery along the Mississippi River where an apparent oil spill was reported.

“EPA’s ASPECT aircraft – the Agency’s airborne real-time chemical and radiological detection, infrared and photographic imagery platform – has been activated to support the state of Louisiana. ASPECT will generate data on a list of priority sites identified by the state of Louisiana, which includes the Phillips 66 site”, an EPA spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

