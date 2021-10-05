U.S. envoy Sullivan to meet China’s top diplomat Yang this week-SCMP By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Tuesday and Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources familiar with details of the meeting.
“They aim to rebuild communication channels and implement consensus reached between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden,” the SCMP reported on Tuesday, citing one official familiar with the arrangements.
(This story corrects to fix China diplomat’s surname in headline, first paragraph)
