U.S. Energy Dept releases 300,000 barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it authorized the release of 300,000 barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help the region affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Department authorized the SPR to conduct an exchange of 300,000 barrels of crude oil from the Bayou Choctaw storage site to Placid Refining Company LLC’s refinery near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Energy Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)