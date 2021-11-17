U.S. drug overdose deaths top 100,000 annually

(Reuters) – Over 100,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Wednesday.
That marks a 28.5% jump from the previous year, with deaths from opioids such as fentanyl and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine also increasing, the provisional data from the health agency showed.
