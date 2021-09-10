U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in six – Baker Hughes

Article content U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth time in six weeks as offshore units in the Gulf of Mexico started to return after Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast. This week, 4 offshore rigs returned in Louisiana, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. Last week, all 14 offshore oil rigs operating in the Gulf of Mexico shut due to Ida. All of them were located in Louisiana. Overall, the oil and gas rig count has increased for 13 months in a row through August as rising oil prices have prompted drillers to return to the wellpad.

Article content The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 6 to 503 in the week to Sept. 10, Baker Hughes said. That puts the total rig count was up 249 rigs, or 98%, over this time last year. U.S. oil rigs rose 7 to 401 this week, while gas rigs fell 1 to 101. U.S. crude futures were trading around $70 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida. With oil prices up about 43% so far this year, some energy firms said they plan to boost spending in 2021 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures over the past two years. That spending increase, however, remains small as most firms continue to focus on boosting cash flow, reducing debt and increasing shareholder returns rather than adding output.