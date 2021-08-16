U.S. dollar, yen rise after soft China data, amid Afghan unrest

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content NEW YORK — The dollar rose on Monday against commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, while the safe-haven yen gained as disappointing economic data from China, political tension in Afghanistan, and the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on risk appetite. The dollar’s gains came after a slump in consumer sentiment on Friday weakened the U.S. unit. Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar was up 0.1% at 92.620, after falling to a

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content one-week low of 92.468 on Friday. Its gains were most pronounced against commodity currencies. The Aussie dollar was down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar at US$0.7335, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.4% to US$0.7016 ahead of a Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting on Wednesday, at which economists widely expect the first hike in the benchmark interest rate since 2014. The greenback, meanwhile, rose 0.4% against the Canadian dollar to C$1.2572, amid Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s early election call for Sept. 20, betting that high vaccination rates against the coronavirus and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power. “The jump in the U.S. dollar comes from a combination of uncertainty over Delta, as China shut down a

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content major port over safety, and the new geopolitical reality facing Afghanistan,” said Juan Perez, FX strategist and trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. “Overall, the buck is indeed playing what could be a short-lived role as a safe haven because nothing is very clear other than the end of a very long-armed conflict others saw ending differently,” he added. Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital over the weekend, prompting the United States to suspend evacuations as it came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout. Currencies overall stuck to broad trading ranges as investors were wary of taking large bets at the start of a busy week for central banks.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content China’s July retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment were all weaker than expected as the latest COVID-19 outbreak weighed on the world’s second-biggest economy. Long positions on the greenback swelled to their biggest levels since March 2020, suggesting the dollar’s recent move lower was more a temporary setback than the beginning of a structural downtrend. The release of the Fed minutes this week will be key to the short-term outlook for the greenback, especially if it confirms more policymakers are leaning toward tapering its bond purchase plan by the end of the year. Currency market volatility, even by its already low levels, is nearing 2021 lows thanks to the summer lull. Elsewhere, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest meeting are due on Tuesday.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.2% to $46,479 after hitting a three-month high of $48,190 over the weekend. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:54 PM (1854 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.6080 92.5350 +0.09% 2.920% +92.6630 +92.4800 Euro/Dollar $1.1777 $1.1794 -0.14% -3.60% +$1.1801 +$1.1767 Dollar/Yen 109.2500 109.6100 -0.32% +5.74% +109.7500 +109.1150 Euro/Yen 128.65 129.31 -0.51% +1.36% +129.4800 +128.5100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9122 0.9154 -0.36% +3.10% +0.9163 +0.9110 Sterling/Dollar $1.3840 $1.3868 -0.19% +1.31% +$1.3878 +$1.3828 Dollar/Canadian 1.2571 1.2519 +0.45% -1.25% +1.2584 +1.2512

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Aussie/Dollar $0.7335 $0.7377 -0.56% -4.64% +$0.7373 +$0.7320 Euro/Swiss 1.0743 1.0796 -0.49% -0.59% +1.0805 +1.0737 Euro/Sterling 0.8507 0.8501 +0.07% -4.81% +0.8515 +0.8485 NZ $0.7015 $0.7040 -0.36% -2.32% +$0.7043 +$0.7012 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8265 8.7980 +0.40% +2.87% +8.8500 +8.8185 Euro/Norway 10.3960 10.3840 +0.12% -0.68% +10.4219 +10.3616 Dollar/Sweden 8.6515 8.6487 -0.04% +5.55% +8.6683 +8.6281 Euro/Sweden 10.1902 10.1938 -0.04% +1.13% +10.2113 +10.1826 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.