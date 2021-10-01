U.S. dollar falls for 2nd day, but outlook remains positive

Article content
NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar fell for a second straight session on Friday, tracking
declines in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors pared back their positions after recent sharp gains, though
the decline was viewed as temporary.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.484%, down four basis points.
For the week, the dollar index was on track for its largest percentage gain since late August, as
investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s reduction of asset purchases in November and a possible rate hike
Article content
late next year.
“The Fed in no uncertain terms has turned hawkish at the September meeting. They have also raised the
inflation forecast, which is actually above consensus expectations, which tells you that they are probably
more nervous about inflation than they let on,” said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities in
New York.
“We expect Treasury yields to rise further and within that we expect real yields to do the heavy lifting
and that’s notable for the dollar. It will certainly be a U.S.-led real rates back-up, which should be
dollar-positive.”
Cautious market sentiment due to COVID-19 concerns, wobbles in China’s growth and a Washington gridlock
ahead of a looming deadline to lift the U.S. government’s borrowing limit has lent support to the dollar,
Article content
seen as a safe-haven asset.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index slipped 0.3% to 94.047, having gained 0.8% this week,
the largest weekly rise since late August.
Friday’s batch of U.S. data was mixed, adding to weakness in the dollar ahead of the weekend.
U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in August, posting a 0.8% rise, but consumption was
weaker than initially thought in July, dipping 0.1% instead of gaining 0.3%.
Inflation remained elevated, but not by much. Core inflation as measured by the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, was up 0.3% in August,
unchanged from previous month.
In manufacturing, data was more upbeat. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
Article content
national factory activity increased to a reading of 61.1 last month from 59.9 in August.
In other currencies, the euro was flat at $1.1587, falling about 1.1% for the week, on pace
for its biggest percentage fall since June.
The yen bounced back against the dollar from a 19-month low overnight, with the greenback last
down 0.3% at 110.98 yen.
Commodity currencies rallied against the dollar on Friday.
The Australian dollar gained 0.5% to US$0.7266 and slumped 3.6% in the third quarter – the
worst performance of any G10 currency against the dollar – as prices for Australia’s top export, iron ore,
fell sharply.
Sterling was also an underperformer last quarter, dropping 2.5%, and looks set to log its worst week in
more than a month, amid growing supply chain problems.
Article content
Sterling was last up 0.6% at $1.3560, just above a 9-month low at $1.3516.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:14AM (1514 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 94.0670 94.3120 -0.24% 4.541% +94.3950 +93.9850
Euro/Dollar $1.1595 $1.1578 +0.15% -5.09% +$1.1607 +$1.1564
Dollar/Yen 111.0800 111.2800 -0.18% +7.51% +111.4850 +110.9050
Euro/Yen 128.76 128.82 -0.05% +1.45% +129.0400 +128.5600
Dollar/Swiss 0.9302 0.9317 -0.16% +5.14% +0.9337 +0.9283
Sterling/Dollar $1.3549 $1.3477 +0.54% -0.83% +$1.3570 +$1.3434
Dollar/Canadian 1.2665 1.2685 -0.11% -0.49% +1.2738 +1.2645
Aussie/Dollar $0.7260 $0.7227 +0.46% -5.62% +$0.7274 +$0.7193
Article content
Euro/Swiss 1.0784 1.0784 +0.00% -0.21% +1.0808 +1.0773
Euro/Sterling 0.8557 0.8593 -0.42% -4.25% +0.8623 +0.8547
NZ $0.6933 $0.6897 +0.48% -3.50% +$0.6944 +$0.6879
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.6285 8.7400 -1.24% +0.52% +8.7820 +8.6285
Euro/Norway 10.0062 10.1205 -1.13% -4.40% +10.1728 +10.0077
Dollar/Sweden 8.7635 8.7585 +0.14% +6.92% +8.7878 +8.7392
Euro/Sweden 10.1603 10.1460 +0.14% +0.85% +10.1755 +10.1403
========================================================
Advertisement
Article content
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; Additional reporting by
Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie, Chizu Nomiyama and
David Evans)
