U.S. dollar dips from 9-1/2-month high but near-term outlook still upbeat

NEW YORK — The safe-haven U.S. dollar slipped from a 9-1/2-month high on Friday, as
risk appetite improved with equities gaining and benchmark Treasury yields higher, although the near-term
outlook for the greenback remained upbeat.
The U.S currency remained supported overall by concerns that the coronavirus Delta variant could derail
global economic recovery just as central banks begin to reverse COVID-19 pandemic-related stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose to as high as 93.734
for the first time since early November, before trading 0.1% lower at 93.491. For the week, it posted a 1%
gain, the most in two months.
While moves in currency markets were much more contained than on Thursday as equity markets steadied,
the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were mixed, but their overall bias remained tilted to
the downside.
“In the near term, we expect the dollar to appreciate a bit further,” wrote Jonas Goltermann, senior
markets economist at Capital Economics, in his latest research note. “We think that robust growth in the
U.S. relative to other major economies and a gradual tightening of monetary policy will put further upward
pressure on the greenback.”
Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials largely expect to reduce
their monthly bond buying later this year.
The Australian dollar sank to a new 9 1/2-month low of US$0.7107, and was down 0.2% at
US$0.7137. On the week, the Aussie fell 3.3%, its worst weekly performance since September 2020, as a
COVID-19 lockdown on Sydney was extended by a month.
New Zealand’s Kiwi dollar dipped to a new nine-month trough of US$0.6807 at one point. It last
traded up 0.2% at US$0.6838. The government on Friday extended a snap COVID-19 lockdown that delayed the
central bank raising interest rates this week.
The Canadian dollar dropped to an eight-month low of C$1.2948 per U.S. dollar and was last at
C$1.2840, down 0.1% against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell further because of worries about the
global economy.
Norway’s crown dropped for a second day as weaker oil prices and general nervousness among investors hit
the currency despite the Norwegian central bank on Thursday sticking to its plan for a September interest
rate hike. The euro was last flat at 10.56 crowns.
The euro was up 0.2% at $1.1697, not far from the 9-1/2-month low of $1.1665 reached
overnight.
Against the yen, another safe-haven currency, the dollar was flat at 109.80 yen.
Sterling slipped to one-month lows versus the dollar, and last down 0.1% at $1.3622.
Emerging markets have also had a bruising week. A regulatory crackdown in China and the concerns over
growth and COVID-19 have sent investors looking for safer assets.
The Chinese yuan sank to a new three-week low of 6.51 per dollar in the offshore market before
trading flat at 6.499.
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 93.4650 93.5750 -0.11% 3.872% +93.7340 +93.4400
Euro/Dollar $1.1698 $1.1677 +0.18% -4.26% +$1.1705 +$1.1664
Dollar/Yen 109.8050 109.7600 +0.05% +6.28% +109.8800 +109.5700
Euro/Yen 128.44 128.12 +0.25% +1.20% +128.5200 +127.9500
Dollar/Swiss 0.9173 0.9188 -0.13% +3.72% +0.9189 +0.9160
Sterling/Dollar $1.3623 $1.3631 -0.06% -0.29% +$1.3640 +$1.3602
Dollar/Canadian 1.2831 1.2831 +0.03% +0.79% +1.2948 +1.2815
Aussie/Dollar $0.7140 $0.7147 -0.11% -7.20% +$0.7156 +$0.7107
Euro/Swiss 1.0729 1.0727 +0.02% -0.72% +1.0733 +1.0700
Euro/Sterling 0.8585 0.8556 +0.34% -3.94% +0.8588 +0.8556
NZ $0.6838 $0.6827 +0.20% -4.75% +$0.6842 +$0.6807
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 9.0205 9.0360 -0.10% +5.12% +9.1015 +9.0270
Euro/Norway 10.5533 10.5550 -0.02% +0.82% +10.6316 +10.5458
Dollar/Sweden 8.7983 8.7950 +0.16% +7.34% +8.8534 +8.7923
Euro/Sweden 10.2933 10.2771 +0.16% +2.15% +10.3293 +10.2745
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Timothy
Heritage, Will Dunham, Raissa Kasolowsky and Susan Fenton)
