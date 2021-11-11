U.S. Dollar Continues to Gain Following Wednesday’s Inflation Data  By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — The U.S. dollar has continued to strengthen Thursday against other major currencies following Wednesday’s inflation data.

The Labor Department reported inflation data that showed U.S. consumer prices for the 12 months through October rose at their fastest pace in over 30 years, rising 6.2% from a year ago.

As a result, U.S. Treasury bond yields and the surged.

Bond markets in the U.S. remained closed today due to the Veterans Day holiday.

The has fallen well below the 1.34 level and is approaching 1.3350. Meanwhile, the sliced through the 1.15 level on Wednesday and is currently trading around the 1.1450 mark, a level not seen since July last year.