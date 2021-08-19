Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
NEW YORK/LONDON — The U.S. dollar advanced to a nine-month high on Thursday, as
worries about widespread coronavirus infections and Federal Reserve meeting minutes showing policymakers
considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year hit global stocks and commodity-linked currencies.
The dollar index, which measures its performance against six currencies, hit 93.434, its highest
since early November last year. It was last up 0.2% at 93.273.
“The U.S. dollar is broadly stronger today against the non-haven currencies with a strong risk-off tone
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
in markets that are roiled by the spread by the Delta variant,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto, wrote in a research note.
“Preparations for the beginning of the Fed’s tapering cycle may also not be helping,” he added.
The minutes of the Fed’s July meeting showed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond
buying later this year, but consensus on other key issues appeared elusive, including the timing of the
start of the taper and whether inflation, joblessness or the coronavirus pose a bigger risk to economic
recovery.
The Fed minutes, along with sustained worries about the spread of the coronavirus, pushed Wall Street
stock indexes lower. European markets were down as well on Thursday, while safe-haven U.S. Treasuries
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
gained, with benchmark 10-year yields nearly 3 basis points lower at 1.246%.
The dollar hardly reacted to data showing weekly unemployment claims showed the number of people on state
jobless rolls dropped in early August to levels last seen in mid-March 2020.
The euro fell as low as $1.1665 against the dollar for the first time since Nov. 4 and was
last down 0.1% at $1.1699, while sterling fell 0.7% to $1.3679.
The reduction in debt purchases is also widely considered positive for the dollar as it is expected to
raise U.S. government bond yields, making it more attractive for investors to hold dollar-denominated
assets.
That said, Commerzbank analyst Antje Praefcke noted that the minutes provided little insight compared to
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
what regional Fed chairs have recently said.
“The market will presumably only receive more detailed news in September when the Fed publishes its new
projections and dot plots,” she said.
“Until then, it makes more sense to keep an eye on the current developments of the pandemic and economic
data,” Praefcke added.
With pandemic fears in focus and oil prices falling, commodity-exposed currencies fell sharply on
Thursday.
The Norwegian crown extended its fall against the euro even as the country’s central bank kept interest
rates on hold and reiterated plans to hike them in September.
It fell more than 1% to the lowest since July against the euro at 10.5405 crowns and dropped similarly
against the U.S. dollar.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars each fell more than 1% to their lowest levels since November 2020
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
at US$0.7144 and US$0.6810, respectively.
The Kiwi dollar extended its losses, when New Zealand entered a new lockdown, delaying its central bank
from becoming the first in the G10 from raising rates during the pandemic.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1410 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 93.4050 93.2240 +0.21% 3.805% +93.5020 +93.2140
Euro/Dollar $1.1691 $1.1709 -0.15% -4.31% +$1.1716 +$1.1666
Dollar/Yen 109.8200 109.7600 +0.06% +6.29% +110.2200 +109.4900
Euro/Yen 128.38 128.51 -0.10% +1.15% +128.7000 +127.9400
Dollar/Swiss 0.9181 0.9172 +0.13% +3.80% +0.9207 +0.9146
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Sterling/Dollar $1.3678 $1.3752 -0.54% +0.12% +$1.3757 +$1.3666
Dollar/Canadian 1.2764 1.2664 +0.79% +0.24% +1.2772 +1.2649
Aussie/Dollar $0.7175 $0.7234 -0.83% -6.74% +$0.7243 +$0.7145
Euro/Swiss 1.0733 1.0734 -0.01% -0.68% +1.0746 +1.0697
Euro/Sterling 0.8545 0.8511 +0.40% -4.39% +0.8555 +0.8506
NZ $0.6847 $0.6885 -0.52% -4.62% +$0.6888 +$0.6810
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 9.0020 8.8965 +1.16% +4.81% +9.0230 +8.9250
Euro/Norway 10.5252 10.4231 +0.98% +0.56% +10.5579 +10.4150
Dollar/Sweden 8.7940 8.7281 +0.61% +7.29% +8.7964 +8.7236
Euro/Sweden 10.2809 10.2183 +0.61% +2.03% +10.2859 +10.2153
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Additional reporting by
Kevin Buckland in TOKYO; Editing by Gareth Jones, Tomasz Janowski and Sonya Hepinstall)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.