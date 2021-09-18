U.S. DOJ resumes talks on plea deal with Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

(Reuters) – The United States has resumed talks with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd and lawyers for Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou about a possible deffered prosecution agreement for the Chinese executive that could allow her to return to China, the Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/3EvLrNe on Friday, citing Canadian sources.

The United States is prepared to end its extradition request and criminal proceedings against Meng if she pleads guilty and pays a hefty fine, the report said.

The U.S. Department of Justice has been in talks for weeks with the company and lawyers for Meng, the report added, citing two sources.

Huawei and the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

