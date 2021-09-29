U.S. DHS plans to issue new memo ending Trump-era immigration policy By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it intends to issue new memo in the coming weeks ending the “remain in Mexico” immigration program.
The department issued a memo in June ending the program implemented by former President Donald Trump, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), but a Texas judge ruled MPP must be restarted.
