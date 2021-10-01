On Thursday, the office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Civil Rights released a statement saying employers can ask employees their COVID vaccination status.

In essence, companies are not breaking any laws asking employees to reveal their vaccination statutes.

The press release stated the guidance was released to help with “common workplace scenarios and answers questions about whether and how the HIPAA Privacy Rule applies. This information will be helpful to the public as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are issuing this guidance to help consumers, businesses, and health care entities understand when HIPAA applies to disclosures about COVID-19 vaccination status and to ensure that they have the information they need to make informed decisions about protecting themselves and others from COVID-19,” said OCR Director Lisa Pino.

As you know, there is a steep divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated that has sparked protests and continuous conversation in social media.

Earlier this month, Biden introduced new vaccine guidelines for employers with 100 or more employees, health care, and federal workers to offset the latest rise in COVID-19 cases.

During a press conference, Biden made sure to let the American people know that those who are unvaccinated were weighing on his last nerve. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he expressed.

According to CNN, it was also announced that “300,000 educators in federal Head Start programs must be vaccinated.” He requested governors to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school teachers and staff.

Roomies, how do you feel about this?

The post U.S. Department Of Health and Human Services Says Employers Are Not Breaking HIPAA Privacy Laws By Asking For COVID Vaccine Status appeared first on The Shade Room.