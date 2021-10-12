U.S. Democrat Jayapal says progressives want to keep all programs in social bill

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a leader of progressive Democrats, said on Tuesday that most of them support keeping all proposed programs in a multitrillion-dollar social policy bill, while shortening the time period to trim the overall cost.

Jayapal spoke to reporters on a conference call after conflicting remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as to whether Democrats would cut specific programs or try to adjust timing to pare the bill’s cost.

Democrats are struggling to agree on whether to cut back a proposed $3.5 trillion bill that two Senate moderates – Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – oppose, saying it is too large.