Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S. officials for the first time on Monday issued an official water shortage declaration for the massive Western reservoir of Lake Mead, triggering supply cuts to parts of the drought-stricken Southwest. The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning in October, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a statement. Arizona will lose 18% of its annual apportionment, while Nevada will see cuts of 7%. Apportionments to Mexico, which are required under a 1944 treaty, will be cut by 5%.

Article content While not a surprise, the cuts will mean less water — and tough allotment decisions — for farms, cities and tribes in the parched region, which is in its 22nd year of drought. “We are seeing the effects of climate change,” Tanya Trujillo, the Interior Department’s assistant secretary for water and science, said during an online press conference. She pointed to the region’s lower-than-average snowpack, scorching temperatures and dry soil conditions. “Unfortunately that trend may continue,” Trujillo said. Lake Mead, formed in the 1930s from the damming of the Colorado River at the Nevada-Arizona border, is the largest reservoir in the United States. It is crucial to the water supply of 25 million people in the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas.