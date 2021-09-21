Home Business U.S. debt limit is not a partisan issue, White House says By...

U.S. debt limit is not a partisan issue, White House says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. Clouds pass over the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration will continue to argue that the U.S. debt limit is not a partisan issue and push Republicans and Democrats to vote to raise it, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to approve stop-gap funding that would avert partial government shutdowns with the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

“We will continue to make the case that it should be” raised, Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One. “It is not a partisan issue to want to protect the full faith and credit of the United States, and… we will continue to press for bipartisan support for moving forward.”

Republicans have refused to vote to increase the debt limit, citing Democrats’ spending plans on infrastructure and social programs.

Some of the increase necessary to stave off a shutdown is related to spending that Republicans supported during Donald Trump’s presidency, including last December’s emergency COVID-19 relief bill.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©