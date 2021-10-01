U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down 15% from last week

The United States had an average of 106,400 COVID-19 cases, 8,300 hospitalizations and more than 1,476 deaths in its most recent seven-day period, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said that weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States were down 15% from the previous week.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2021. Susan Walsh/Poo

