U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down 15% from last week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said that weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States were down 15% from the previous week.
The United States had an average of 106,400 COVID-19 cases, 8,300 hospitalizations and more than 1,476 deaths in its most recent seven-day period, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.
