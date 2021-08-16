Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content A federal appeals court on Monday revived nearly 6,000 lawsuits alleging that a widely used device produced by 3M Co to keep surgical patients warm caused them to develop infections. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Minnesota judge overseeing the litigation over 3M’s Bair Hugger device had wrongly excluded testimony from medical experts supporting the plaintiffs’ claims. “Thousands of individuals who were injured by this defective and dangerous device will now have their day in court,” said Michael Sacchet, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Article content “We are confident in our case and will continue to vigorously defend ourselves,” 3M said in a statement. “We are exploring all next steps and options to challenge the opinion.” Bair Hugger consists of a central unit, hose and blanket, and is used to decrease bleeding, improve recovery times and decrease the risk of infections for patients during operations. The plaintiffs claimed that the device was defective because it transferred antibiotic-resistant bacteria into open surgical wounds, either by disrupting airflow in the operating room or through contamination of the device itself. U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis had found in 2019 that the allegations lacked scientific support, leading her to toss all of the lawsuits.