Home Business U.S. core capital goods orders rise solidly in August By Reuters

U.S. core capital goods orders rise solidly in August By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Matt Dillion and Chad Damron weld an upper deck assembly at Look Trailers cargo trailer manufacturing facility in Middlebury, Indiana, U.S., April 1, 2021. Picture taken April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in August, keeping business spending on equipment on track for another quarter of strong growth.

The Commerce Department said on Monday orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% last month. These so-called core capital goods orders gained 0.3% in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.4%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©