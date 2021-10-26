U.S. consumer watchdog eyeing Big Tech, lending competition as recovery unfolds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, will tell lawmakers on Wednesday that agency is the mortgage market and aims to minimize foreclosures of American homeowners, according to his prepared testimony.
As he lays out an ambitious agenda before the House Financial Services panel, Chopra will monitor anticompetitive practices and ensure ‘greater competitive intensity’ in consumer lending.
The agency will also sharpen enforcement focus on firms that repeatedly violate consumer finance laws and better oversee big tech as it gains greater control over money flow raises.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.