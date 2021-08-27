U.S. consumer sentiment falls in August to lowest in nearly a decade By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



By Evan Sully (Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment declined to its lowest level in nearly a decade in August as consumers’ views of their personal financial prospects continued to worsen, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index fell to 70.3 in August – the lowest since December 2011 – from July’s final reading of 81.2. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 70.7. August’s final reading was little changed from the preliminary reading of 70.2 earlier this month.