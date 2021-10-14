U.S. congressional panel probing Jan 6 Capitol riot sets Bannon contempt vote date By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said on Thursday it would convene a business meeting on Tuesday to vote on adopting a contempt report against Steve Bannon, a longtime advisor to former President Donald Trump.

The committee said Bannon had declined to cooperate.

“The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” the committee’s Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.