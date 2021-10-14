U.S. congressional panel probing Jan 6 Capitol riot sets Bannon contempt vote date By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said on Thursday it would convene a business meeting on Tuesday to vote on adopting a contempt report against Steve Bannon, a longtime advisor to former President Donald Trump.
The committee said Bannon had declined to cooperate.
“The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” the committee’s Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.