U.S. Congress seeks information from FDA on approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug

Article content

U.S. lawmakers have requested data and documents from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its accelerated approval of Biogen Inc’s new Alzheimer’s drug, mounting further pressure on the agency that has come under fire for clearing the drug.

The chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Energy and Commerce have requested the FDA to disclose documents related to the interactions between Biogen and the agency’s staff.

“We are concerned by apparent anomalies in FDA’s processes surrounding its review of Aduhelm,” chairs of the two committee wrote in a letter to the agency.