U.S. Condo Fees Surge 19% as Energy, Wage Bills Pile Up

Monthly condo fees have surged in the U.S. to help cover higher bills for electricity, repairs and wages for front desk staff.

The monthly median fee set by condominium homeowners associations jumped 19% from a year earlier to about $451 in August, according to data compiled by Zillow Group Inc. That amounts to an extra $900 per year to residents’ budgets.

Fees are rising in part because inflation and labor shortages have increased the prices of everything from energy to landscaping. Maintenance and repairs are also more frequent because more people are working from home and their children.