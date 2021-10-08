U.S. commerce secretary says no denying supply chain is a problem By Reuters

Home Business U.S. commerce secretary says no denying supply chain is a problem By...

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday that incremental improvements could be seen regarding supply chain disruptions but that the impact would continue into next year.

“There’s a lot of work left to do,” Raimondo said on CNBC. “We’re making slow improvement. But there’s no denying that it’s a problem. I think we’re going to be feeling these effects for well into 2022.”

“It is disruptive, and that’s why we have to stay focused.”

