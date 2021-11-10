U.S. ‘collaborating not condescending’ on climate change

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo



GLASGOW (Reuters) – The United States is helping achieve climate success in “collaboration, not … condescension” with other nations, who are further ahead because of “the dark period” of ex-President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

“America is back,” she told reporters at the COP26 conference, repeating a phrase used by U.S. President Joe Biden and other officials throughout the event.

“Our president was here, there were many successes that were achieved in collaboration – not dictation or condescension, but in collaboration – with other countries, many of whom are ahead of us because we had, of course, the dark period of four years preceding the President Biden’s administration coming into office.”