U.S. Coast Guard says Noble’s drill ship stable, cause of damage probed

HOUSTON — Noble Corp’s drill ship damaged in the Gulf of Mexico by Hurricane Ida is in stable condition despite taking in water after the storm, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Friday.

The body is conducting an investigation in coordination with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement on the cause of the incident, Lieutenant John Edwards said. Nine crew members suffered minor injuries during the storm.

“Flooding did occur in the cofferdam, but has been secured and is not rising,” Edwards said.