Home Business U.S. climate envoy Kerry to visit China in coming weeks -MSNBC By...

U.S. climate envoy Kerry to visit China in coming weeks -MSNBC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures during a meeting in Moscow, Russia July 12, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday said he plans to visit China in the coming weeks, one day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Beijing would not build new coal-fired power plants abroad as part of global efforts to combat climate change.

“I’m going to be going back to China somewhere in the next weeks,” Kerry, a former U.S. secretary of state now helping to lead President Joe Biden’s climate agenda, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

He added he was confident Biden and Xi would also meet at some point but did not know when.

Kerry also reiterated his support for Xi’s coal announcement, saying it showed China was “really being serious” about tackling climate change and making China “a positive player.”

On Tuesday, Xi told the United Nations General Assembly it would no longer start coal projects https://www.reuters.com/world/china/xi-says-china-aims-provide-2-bln-vaccine-doses-by-year-end-2021-09-21 in other countries but offered no details.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©