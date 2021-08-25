Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry is expected to travel to China next month to continue his efforts to carve out climate change as an area of closer collaboration amid deepening tensions between the two countries, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The visit would mark the second for the former secretary of state, who has led U.S. efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urge them to accelerate efforts to curb carbon emissions.

It would also come weeks ahead of the high-stakes United Nation’s Global Climate Summit, which Kerry hopes will help get other countries behind a “decade of action” on climate change.