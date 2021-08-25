U.S. charges investment adviser in $110 million ponzi scheme -SEC By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission has accused a Georgia investment adviser in a $110 million Ponzi scheme that drew money from more tha 400 investors in 20 states, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The SEC obtained a temporary restraining order and asset freeze from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against John Woods and two entities he controls, the commission statement said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.