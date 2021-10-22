U.S. certifies shrimp imports from Mexico, State Department says

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it had certified Mexico under a law that prohibits the import of shrimp harvested in ways that may adversely affect sea turtle species, allowing for imports of wild-caught shrimp from Mexico to resume.

The department said in a statement it had notified the U.S. Congress of the certification based on a determination that “Mexico’s turtle excluder devices … program is again comparable in effectiveness to the U.S. program.”

The U.S. International Trade Commission said in a report in March that more 13% of U.S. wild-caught seafood imports in 2019 were derived from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. It named Mexico among several countries that were “relatively substantial exporters” of illegally caught seafood to the United States. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lincoln Feast)