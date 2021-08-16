U.S. CDC warns against Turkey travel, eases India advisory

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations but eased its advisory for India.

The CDC added Turkey to its “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 level, while lowering India to “Level 2: Moderate.” U.S. President Joe Biden on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of COVID-19, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)