U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) – An advisory panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Nov. 2 to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children aged between 5 and 11 years.

Advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to recommend that the regulator authorize Pfizer (NYSE:) and BioNTech’s vaccine for younger children.

The shot has been authorized for ages 12-15 since May and it was cleared for those aged 16 and above in December last year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR