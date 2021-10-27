U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 By Reuters

(Reuters) – An advisory panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Nov. 2 to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children aged between 5 and 11 years.
Advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to recommend that the regulator authorize Pfizer (NYSE:) and BioNTech’s vaccine for younger children.
The shot has been authorized for ages 12-15 since May and it was cleared for those aged 16 and above in December last year.
