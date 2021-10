U.S. CDC considers ‘test-to-stay’ program in schools instead of quarantine By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell



(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is considering a coronavirus “test-to-stay” program in schools instead of quarantine.

The program is for students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in school and can still attend classes in person rather than quarantine at home as long as they test negative for the disease and show no symptoms.

“Test to stay” is a practice comprised of regular testing and contact tracing to allow close contacts to remain in the classroom, while maintaining other layered prevention strategies, such as universal masking, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

The agency said it views test to stay “as a promising practice,” adding it was working with multiple jurisdictions now implementing test to stay to evaluate the effectiveness of this strategy.