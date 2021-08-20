U.S. CDC asks travelers with high risk of severe COVID-19 to avoid cruise ship travel

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Friday people at an increased risk for severe
illness from COVID-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships,
including river cruises, irrespective of their vaccination
status.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)