U.S. CDC asks travelers with high risk of severe COVID-19 to avoid cruise ship travel

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention said on Friday people at an increased risk for severe

illness from COVID-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships,

including river cruises, irrespective of their vaccination

status.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by

Aditya Soni)

