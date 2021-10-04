U.S. CDC advises against travel to Austria, Barbados over COVID-19 By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday warned against travel to Armenia, Austria, Barbados, Croatia and Latvia because of COVID-19 concerns.
The CDC raised its travel recommendations to “Level 4: Very High,” telling Americans they should avoid travel to the five countries.
The CDC also lowered its travel recommendations to “Level 3” to Morocco, Argentina, France, Iceland, Lesotho, Nepal, Portugal and South Africa, which urges travelers to be fully vaccinated before visiting.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.