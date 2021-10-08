U.S. CDC advisers to meet this month to discuss Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell



(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s panel of vaccine advisers plans to meet on Oct. 20-21 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters using Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) shots, an agency spokesperson said on Friday.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Nov. 2-3 to discuss COVID-19 vaccination for children.

The agendas for the meetings will be posted closer to the meeting dates, the spokesperson said.