U.S. Capitol Police request National Guard troops on Sept 18 if needed By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said it has asked the Pentagon to provide National Guard troops to help protect the Capitol on Sept. 18 during a scheduled protest if they are needed.
“The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18,” the police department statement said.
