U.S. Capitol Police Officer Becomes The First To Be Indicted On Charges In Connection To The Capitol Riot

Roommates, although the historic riot at the U.S. Capitol happened in January, it’s still being talked about nine months later. As new information continues to be revealed today, news broke about an arrest with an officer who was involved. According to CNN, a police officer has become the first to be indicted in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the indictment, officer Michael A. Riley faces obstruction charges after he allegedly tried to cover up a post that he made online in an attempt to assist an unknown rioter. Reports say that Micheal told an unknown individual to remove posts showing they were in the Capitol building that day.

Prosecutors allege that on the day after the insurrection, Michael sent a private message via Facebook to the person who posted selfies and videos about being in the Capitol during the riot. Reports say that Michael had been in fishing-related Facebook groups with the individual. The message read, “I’m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance. Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating, and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”

In addition, Michael allegedly continued messaging the individual, saying he was glad they got out of the building unscathed and that over 50 officers were hurt, some pretty bad. He wasn’t finished there. Michael told the person to “Get off of social media” in mid-January due to dozens of people being arrested. He even broke down potential felony charges for violent acts or destruction of property. He also took it a step further, allegedly advising the person to contact “capitol police” and anticipate trespassing charges.

The 50-year-old has currently been placed on administrative leave and was arrested today and appeared in court on a video feed from a holding cell. Michael has not yet entered any plea arguments and is not being detained pending trial. However, he will be blocked from having any guns in his possession as he awaits trial.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post U.S. Capitol Police Officer Becomes The First To Be Indicted On Charges In Connection To The Capitol Riot appeared first on The Shade Room.