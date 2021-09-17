U.S. Capitol Police cite threats amid planned pro-Trump rally By Reuters

Manger, speaking to reporters at a news conference on Friday ahead of the gathering in Washington, said officials were hoping for a peaceful event but were prepared in case violence erupts.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – There have been threats tied to Saturday’s planned pro-Trump rally to support those charged in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said but offered no specific details.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Newly-installed razor wire tops the unscalable fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the January 6th riot and ahead of the upcoming inauguration in Washington, U.S. January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.