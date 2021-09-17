U.S. Capitol Police cite threats amid planned pro-Trump rally By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – There have been threats tied to Saturday’s planned pro-Trump rally to support those charged in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said but offered no specific details.
Manger, speaking to reporters at a news conference on Friday ahead of the gathering in Washington, said officials were hoping for a peaceful event but were prepared in case violence erupts.
