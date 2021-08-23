Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 9% in July from a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday. The companies signed up for $9.9 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $9.1 billion a year earlier. However, borrowings fell 5% from the previous month. “Despite supply chain disruptions in some sectors of the economy, signs of inflation, and the emergence of the Delta coronavirus, July new business volume in the equipment finance industry is strong,” ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said in a statement.