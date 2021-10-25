U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 6% in September

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker clears a machine jam inside of an Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) – U.S. companies increased their borrowings for capital investments in September by 6% compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.

The companies signed up for $9.2 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $8.7 billion a year earlier. Borrowings rose 8% from August.

“Supply chain disruptions and inflation concerns continue, with the Fed poised to gradually ease its asset purchases in the near term,” ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said in a statement.

“For now, liquidity is abundant and businesses are acquiring the productive equipment necessary to respond to customer demand in a variety of market sectors,” he said.

Washington-based ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 76.3%, unchanged from August.

ELFA’s leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE:), CIT Group (NYSE:) Inc and the financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), Dell Technologies (NYSE:) Inc, Siemens AG (OTC:), Canon Inc and Volvo AB (OTC:).

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation, ELFA’s non-profit affiliate, reported a monthly confidence of 61.1% in October, up from 60.5% in September in their index. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR