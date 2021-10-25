U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 6% in September – ELFA

Article content

U.S. companies increased their borrowings for capital investments in September by 6% compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.

The companies signed up for $9.2 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $8.7 billion a year earlier. Borrowings rose 8% from August.

“Supply chain disruptions and inflation concerns continue, with the Fed poised to gradually ease its asset purchases in the near term,” ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said in a statement.