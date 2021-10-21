U.S. blocking imports of tomatoes from Mexican farm over forced labor allegations

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Thursday it will bar imports of fresh tomatoes produced by the farm Agropecuarios Tom S.A. de C.V., and Horticola S.A de C.V., and their subsidiaries over allegations of the use of forced labor.

CBP said in October 2020, Mexican authorities took action against allegations of forced labor conditions on the same tomato farm in Mexico. The farm could not immediately be reached early Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)