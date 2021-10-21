U.S. bars Malaysian glove maker Supermax over alleged labor abuses

Article content KUALA LUMPUR — The United States has barred imports from Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp over alleged forced labor practices at the company, the fourth Malaysian firm to face such a ban in the past 15 months. Malaysian factories – which make everything from palm oil to medical gloves and iPhone components – have increasingly come under scrutiny over allegations of abuse of foreign workers, who form a significant part of the country’s manufacturing workforce. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a ‘Withhold Release Order’ that prohibits imports from Supermax based on reasonable information that indicates the use of forced labor in the company’s manufacturing operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Article content “With 10 of the 11 forced labor indicators identified during the course of our investigation, CBP has ample evidence to conclude that Supermax and its subsidiaries produce gloves in violation of U.S. trade law,” said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner at the CBP Office of Trade. The CBP was referring to forced labor indicators identified by the International Labour Organisation that include excessive hours, debt bondage, physical and sexual violence, abusive working and living conditions. The CBP did not detail which indicators were found at Supermax and its units. Supermax did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm’s shares fell more than 9% in early trade on Thursday.