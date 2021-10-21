U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker Supermax over alleged labor abuses

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — The United States said it has banned imports from Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp and its units over alleged forced labor practices at the company.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a ‘Withhold Release Order’ that prohibits imports based on reasonable information that indicates the use of forced labor in Supermax’s manufacturing operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With 10 of the 11 forced labor indicators identified during the course of our investigation, CBP has ample evidence to conclude that Supermax and its subsidiaries produce gloves in violation of U.S. trade law,” said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner at the CBP Office of Trade.