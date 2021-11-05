U.S. bans imports from fifth Malaysian firm in 15 months over alleged forced labor

Article content KUALA LUMPUR — U.S. customs authorities have banned imports from Malaysian rubber glove maker Smart Glove over alleged forced labor practices, making it the fifth Malaysian firm to face such a ban in the past 15 months. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a “Withhold Release Order” that prohibits imports from Smart Glove and its group of companies, the CBP said in a statement on Thursday, a decision it said was based on reasonable evidence that indicates “Smart Glove production facilities utilize forced labor.”

Smart Glove, which makes gloves used in the medical and food industries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Malaysian factories – which make everything from palm oil to medical gloves and Apple iPhone components – have come under increasing scrutiny over allegations from rights groups and workers of abuse of foreign employees, who form a significant part of the manufacturing workforce. In its statement, the CBP said its investigation identified seven of the 11 forced labor indicators set out by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at Smart Glove, but did not say which ones were found. The ILO indicators include excessive hours, debt bondage, physical and sexual violence, abusive working and living conditions.