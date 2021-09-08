U.S. bank profits drop as industry slows reductions in credit loss provisions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. bank profits fell 8.3% to $70.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 as firms slowed their reductions in credit loss provisions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported Wednesday.
The regulator also reported that average net interest margin for banks hit a new record low of 2.5%, although loan balances actually grew slightly for the first time since the second quarter of 2020 on the back of stronger borrowing for cars and credit cards.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.