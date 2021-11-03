U.S. bank Moelis hired to advise on IPO of Dubai utility DEWA – sources

Article content

DUBAI — U.S. investment bank Moelis and Dubai lender Emirates NBD have been hired to advise on the initial public offering (IPO) of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), sources familiar with the matter said.

The Dubai government said on Tuesday it was planning a stock market flotation of the utility, among 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse.

DEWA, the Dubai Media Office and Emirates NBD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Moelis declined to comment.