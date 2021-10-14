U.S. Bancorp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. Bancorp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – U.S. Bancorp reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

U.S. Bancorp announced earnings per share of $1.3 on revenue of $5.89B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $5.76B.

U.S. Bancorp shares are up 31.92% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.44% from its 52 week high of $63.00 set on October 11. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.18% from the start of the year.

U.S. Bancorp follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

U.S. Bancorp’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.74 on revenue of $30.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.86B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $4.52 on revenue of $72.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.41 on revenue of $71.3B.

